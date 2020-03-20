Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay begs fans to stop asking her for money

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay wishes she could financially help all her fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, but she doesn't have the money. The 34-year-old woman tweeted Friday that she understands it is a crazy moment, but "she is not rich,quot; and cannot help everyone.

"This is a crazy moment! But PLEASE, guys, stop asking me for $ on @venmo, "Shay wrote." It makes me feel bad to read your stories of why you need $$ and I'm not rich! I support my family and I have a lot of friends in the Same situation right now. I wish I could help everyone, but I can't. "

This is a crazy moment! But PLEASE guys stop asking me for $ on @venmo. It makes me feel bad to read your stories of why you need $$ and I'm not rich! I support my family and I have a lot of friends in the same situation right now. I wish I could help everyone but I can't – 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) March 20, 2020

Shay added that her father is still doing hard labor and working full time during the pandemic, and her mother does more than she could ask. Ultimately, Shay says his fans should stop asking him for cash because he can't afford to "save the world."

SURver explained that she did not get rich and that her family worked very hard to give her an incredible childhood and everything she wanted. However, he says he knows what it's like to check his bank account seven times a day to see if the automatic debit came out or not in order to pay the rent.

"I understand the fight and I empathize," Shay wrote.

the VPR Star went on to say that by the time he was struggling financially, he had used up all the credit cards he had. But, she says she never asked anyone for a brochure, let alone a stranger on television.

Shay ended her message saying that she loves her fans, but that she had to figure things out on her own, which she did and is now fine. Scheana Shay says she has faith in her fans that they will be able to do the same.

Obviously, Shay is taking the COVID-19 pandemic a little more seriously now compared to a week ago. On Saturday, March 14, Shay tweeted an invitation to her friends who worked from home to join her in a "Palm Springs quarantine."

She noted that she would continue to live her life in Palm Springs with her friends instead of being in complete isolation and fear.

"Simple like that. Call me 'ignorant' but I'm not going to stop living!" Shay wrote.

Scheana Shay later apologized for the tweet and explained to fans that she had just returned from a work trip and was not fully aware of the severity of the pandemic.



