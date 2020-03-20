UT Arlington math teacher shows how coronavirus spreads quickly – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dr. Christopher Kribs, a UT Arlington math professor whose research focuses on studying the spread of viruses through mathematical modeling, explained how exponential growth of infections occurs through contacts.

“Regardless of what the number is. Either 1 1/2 years or 17. That factor multiplies with each passing period and that is what leads to exponential growth, "said Dr. Kribs.

In short, it is what we have seen with the coronavirus and its rapid spread.

He says his models also provide details on why it is important to comply with the constraint that is being implemented to flatten the case curve.

"What you see in any case always starts with this exponential increase and eventually gradually decreases and gradually decreases because you start running out of people to infect," he said.

Dr. Kribs said that tapering off could take a while as people isolate and minimize contacts, but ultimately says it's better than overwhelming the healthcare system now.

"That means the total number of people who become infected at the end of the outbreak will be less and the people who become infected will spread over time and not a sudden rush," he said.

He suspects this will last at least two to three months, but said it could be six months.

