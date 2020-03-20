USC postpones in-person graduation ceremonies, plans for "virtual,quot; graduation in May – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The University of Southern California announced Friday that it will temporarily postpone all in-person graduation activities, as well as a "virtual,quot; graduation in May.

University President Carol Folt and Chancellor Charles Zukoski said in a statement that due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent restrictions on public meetings, an in-person event on May 15 "will not be possible."

"This is what we are thinking of getting started in 2020: To get started, we will hold a virtual title conference in May, comprised of a series of events and online speakers, and we will ensure that they receive their diplomas in the mail." wrote in the message.

“We plan to have an in-person celebration on campus that will take place once large group travel and events are safe and allowed. Firm plans for the on-campus event will not be possible until more is known about the advancement of the pandemic. We will continue to communicate on this in the coming weeks and we are determined to make this happen. ”

On Wednesday, UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block announced that the school will host virtual events for the graduating class in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Block backed down on those announcements saying university officials would consult with student leadership before making a decision on the fate of their 2020 spring start ceremonies.