USA USA It will restrict non-essential travel on the Mexico-US border. USA – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe53eebc8f62f562091670a7f60c9e9f411% %MINIFYHTMLe53eebc8f62f562091670a7f60c9e9f412%

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said non-essential travel between the United States and Mexico will be restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Travel restrictions on the border between the United States and Canada have already been announced this week.

%MINIFYHTMLe53eebc8f62f562091670a7f60c9e9f413% %MINIFYHTMLe53eebc8f62f562091670a7f60c9e9f414%

Pompeo said the restrictions will not apply to cargo.

%MINIFYHTMLe53eebc8f62f562091670a7f60c9e9f415% %MINIFYHTMLe53eebc8f62f562091670a7f60c9e9f416%

At the daily White House briefing on the coronavirus, Pompeo also warned of the spread of misinformation about the virus, including reports of "blockades" in the United States and that the virus originated in the United States Army. .

"All Americans, including people around the world, must ensure that the place they turn to for information is a trusted source and not a bad actor trying to create and transmit information that they know is wrong," Pompeo said.

Seated among the press seats at the briefing was Sean Spicer, Trump's former press secretary at the White House. He launched a new program for Newsmax this month. His seat in the meeting room is shared with the right-wing news channel One American News Network.

Her main White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, sparked a protest among other journalists after she asked President Donald Trump a question on Wednesday in which he claimed that the main left-wing media outlets, including in this room, were have united with the Chinese Communists. party narratives "in his coverage of the coronavirus. He once reported on a conspiracy theory that the virus was created in a North Carolina laboratory. Many scientists have concluded that the virus was not man-made.