USA: Californians ordered to stay home to curb coronavirus | USA News

California has ordered its 40 million residents to stay home indefinitely and venture outside just to do essential work, errands, and some exercise, making it the first state in the US. USA In taking such a radical step to curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

"I can assure you that home insulation is not my preferred option, I know it is not yours, but it is a necessary one." Governor Gavin Newsom he said at a nightly news conference broadcast on social media on Thursday.

The order culminated a series of aggressive measures announced this week amid efforts to keep the virus under control by forcing people to stay away from each other as often as possible. Newsom had previously announced that all public events in California were canceled until at least the end of March and ordered the closure of restaurants following previous mandates to close bars, breweries, wineries and similar establishments.

The state request does not have a specific deadline. According to official statistics, the disease caused by coronavirus, COVID-19, has so far infected 675 people in California and killed 16, until March 18.

Newsom told residents that "they can still take their children outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. They can still walk their dog." Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

The announcement came after the release of a letter to President Donald Trump where Newsom warned that the virus was spreading rapidly and that it could eventually infect more than half of the state's population.

Later, a spokesperson clarified that the figure did not take into account the aggressive mitigation efforts that have been made.

The governor said he does not expect police to be needed to enforce his stay-at-home order, saying "social pressure,quot; has already led to social distancing across the state.

"I do not think that the people of California should be informed by the police that it is appropriate to isolate their homes," he said.

The Democrat, who has just completed a year of his first term, also called 500 National Guard troops to help distribute food. The move comes after panic purchases led to massive lines in some supermarkets.

Kevin McCarthy, a Republican congressman from California, wrote On Twitter: "I hope Governor Newsom has consulted with many experts before deciding to close 12 percent of the country's population."

Hospital space

Newsom also described a series of steps intended to provide more space for hospital patients.

He said the state had seized a 357-bed bankrupt hospital in the San Francisco Bay area, which will soon announce the purchase of a similar-sized hospital in Southern California and that it could use dormitories at schools and state public universities.

He also asked Trump to dock the 1,000-patient Navy Mercy hospital ship in the Port of Los Angeles.

The coronavirus is transmitted through sneezing and coughing. There are at least 1,030 confirmed cases in California, and 18 people have died, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Newsom's state order came after counties and communities that covered about half the state's population had already issued similar edicts.

He said the restriction was "open,quot; because it could create false hopes if it included an end date.

However, he offered a dim light by saying that he did not expect it to last "many, many months."

Just before Newsom's state statement, Los Angeles announced what officials called a "Safer at Home,quot; order that carried the same restrictions.

"We are about to enter a new way of life here in Los Angeles," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "What we do and how we do it and if we do it right will determine how long this crisis will last."

In the letter to Trump seeking the hospital ship, Newsom said California infection rates doubled every four days in some areas and that 56 percent of the state's population, which amounts to more than 22 million people , you could contract the virus in the next eight weeks.

He later said that the "overwhelming majority will have no symptoms,quot; and that it would be fine, but up to 20 percent could be hospitalized.

"If we meet this moment, we can really double the curve,quot; of the rising cases, Newsom said.