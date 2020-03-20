US Senators Require Amazon To Answer Questions About Warehouse Worker Safety

%MINIFYHTML4eb0584aaf6565f0482a643e2c53fb0c11% %MINIFYHTML4eb0584aaf6565f0482a643e2c53fb0c12%

A group of four U.S. senators, including Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, asking him to answer questions about how the company keeps its warehouse workers safe amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus. Senators sent the letter two days after the first U.S.-based Amazon warehouse worker tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The group of senators is chaired by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Bob Menéndez (D-NJ) and includes Sanders and Sherrod Brown (D-OH). "Any failure by Amazon to keep its workers safe not only puts its employees at risk, it puts the entire country at risk," the group said in the letter. Senators are also asking Amazon to provide paid sick leave and 1.5-hour risk pay, among other financial and health protections.

"The virus that causes COVID-19 can live up to 24 hours in cardboard and up to three days in plastic and stainless steel," says the letter. "That means Americans who take all precautions, stay at home, and practice social distancing, could risk becoming infected with COVID-19 due to Amazon's decision to prioritize efficiency and profits over the safety and well-being of your workforce. "

The letter also discussed reports of troublesome conditions at Amazon warehouses, such as the way Amazon warehouse managers held regular meetings with staff, likely putting employees closer to what the CDC recommended at six feet. away from each other, and a lack of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Amazon warehouse workers and delivery drivers who recently spoke The edge describes similar conditions.

Senators ask Bezos to answer the following questions by March 26:

What preventive measures is Amazon taking to ensure that its employees do not contract COVID-19?

Will Amazon agree to cover the cost of COVID-19 testing for its employees?

Will Amazon suspend rate-based reporting until the COVID-19 threat is mitigated?

Will Amazon provide paid sick leave to its employees regardless of diagnosis?

Will Amazon provide its workers with time and a half risk pay during this riskiest period?

Will Amazon commit to immediately shutting down any facility temporarily where a worker tests positive for coronavirus and will offer two weeks of paid sick leave to employees at that facility while they isolate themselves?

"These allegations are simply unfounded," Amazon said in a statement provided to The edge. “Our employees are heroes who fight for their communities and help people obtain the critical elements they need in this crisis. Like all companies struggling with the current coronavirus pandemic, it is not easy as supplies are limited, but we are working hard to keep employees safe while serving communities and the most vulnerable. We have taken extreme measures to keep people safe, tripling deep cleaning, procuring available safety supplies, and changing processes to ensure that those in our buildings maintain safe distances. "

To help support employees, Amazon said it has increased cleanliness at its work sites, ended standing meetings during shifts, and staggered start and rest times. The company said on March 11 that it would grant up to two weeks of paid sick leave to all employees diagnosed with COVID-19. The company will also increase its minimum wage by $ 2 an hour until April, the company announced earlier this week.