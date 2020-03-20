US officials USA And Mexico Announces New, Tighter Travel Restrictions Along the Border – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa9ece475adc2f0c92705b12925c6f0fd11% %MINIFYHTMLa9ece475adc2f0c92705b12925c6f0fd12%

UPDATED STORY: March 20, 2020 12:23 PM

SAN DIEGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – As expected, the United States and Mexico announced Friday that travel would be heavily restricted along their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. and Canadian and Mexican officials also agreed that anyone attempting to illegally cross a border would be immediately returned to their home country, and officials cited the potential health risk of detaining people around the world.

President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the two governments agreed to ban recreational and tourist travel, similar to the restrictions established earlier this week along the border between the United States and Canada.

Trump said actions with the country's North American partners "will save countless lives."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the new border restrictions will take effect at midnight on Friday and will remain in effect for as long as necessary.

People would not be prohibited from traveling between the United States and Mexico for work or other essential activities and commercial traffic would not stop, Ebrard said.

"Everyone else is not expected to have difficulties," he said. "We are not talking about closing it."

By excluding commercial traffic from the ban, the two governments substantially softened the economic effects. Fewer Americans are also heading south due to a state order to stay home in California and a State Department warning advising Americans not to travel abroad.

Still, the restrictions are a major advance on the world's most crossed border.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, told reporters at the White House that the restrictions were aimed at eliminating non-essential travel across that border.

"We want to make sure that the cargo continues, the commerce continues, and healthcare workers can cross that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things must stop during this crisis, "he said.

US officials USA They have outlined in recent days plans to immediately return anyone to the border illegally to Mexico, including asylum seekers, under a law designed to curb the spread of communicable diseases.

The measure announced on Friday would cover migrants who illegally cross into the United States, as well as Canada, where some people have fled to escape US law enforcement efforts. Ebrard said that Mexico would only accept the return of migrants from Central America and Mexico.

US Customs and Border Protection Officials. USA They briefed business leaders on Thursday on plans to ban non-essential travel with Mexico, said Paola Ávila, president of the Border Trade Alliance, a business group.

US officials provided a long list of "essential,quot; workers who would not be affected when going to and from their jobs, including farm workers, restaurant and supermarket employees and bus drivers, Avila said. Mexico was preparing similar restrictions for visitors from the United States.

Maintain the flow of trade, as agreed by the US USA And Canada contains economic damage. Mexico is the United States' largest trading partner, just ahead of Canada. I know. USA They represent approximately 75% of Mexican exports, including automobiles, computers, and medical devices.

While stopping the trips of students, shoppers, families, and many workers would be a severe blow to border economies, the impact has already been felt.

The State Department issued a new travel alert Thursday urging Americans not to go abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad, unless they plan to stay abroad.

