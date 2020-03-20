US border USA And Canada to Close for Non-Essential Travel This Weekend – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – There is new information on the current restrictions on the border between the United States and Canada.

The Prime Minister of Canada says he can now expect that border to close as soon as Friday.

%MINIFYHTML5df0f9a6c8b130d924410337266b86af13% %MINIFYHTML5df0f9a6c8b130d924410337266b86af14%

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measure on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML5df0f9a6c8b130d924410337266b86af15% %MINIFYHTML5df0f9a6c8b130d924410337266b86af16%

They will close the border for all non-essential trips before Friday or Saturday.

Essential trips include supply chains, food, fuel, and medical supplies.

The closure is expected to last at least 30 days.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.