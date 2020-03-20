US authorities delay tax filing deadline by three months | Coronavirus pandemic news

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says President Donald Trump's administration has decided to delay the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet on Friday saying that, according to Trump's instructions, "we are going to move Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or fines. "

Plus:

The administration had announced earlier this week that it would delay payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $ 300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

Mnuchin and other members of Trump's economic team gathered on Capitol Hill on Friday to start negotiations with Republicans and Senate Democrats vying to write a more than $ 1 trillion economic bailout package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It is the largest effort to date to shore up the US household and economy. The US, as the pandemic and its national closure push the country into a probable recession.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the Republican opening offer to pump $ 1,200 direct checks to taxpayers, $ 300 billion for small businesses to keep workers idle on payrolls, and $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries.

The Republican leader's effort is based on Trump's request that Congress "go big."