US Air Force USA Successfully conduct a new AMRAAM missile test – Defense Blog

The US Air Force USA It successfully conducted the new test of an advanced medium-range air-to-air missile, or also known as AMRAAM.

An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 40th Flight Test Squadron launched an AMRAAM near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, February 26, 2020. The mission of the 40 FLTS is to lead an exceptional test and deliver relevant results.

The AMRAAM is the world's most popular missile beyond visual range and is credited with ten air-to-air killings. It has a range of up to 86 miles and flies at speeds of over 3,000 mph.

The Raytheon's website said that, acquired by 37 countries, including the USA. In the USA, the combat-proven AMRAAM missile has been integrated into the F-15, F-16, F / A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado and Harrier. The AIM-120C5 and AIM-120C7 missiles are fully integrated into the F-35 and support the initial operational capability of the US Marine Corps F-35B. USA As the only qualified air-to-air missile in the F-35.

In air-to-air role, no other missile compares to the AMRAAM missile. The weapon's advanced active guidance section provides the crew with a high degree of combat flexibility and lethality. Its mature seeker design allows you to quickly find targets in the most challenging combat environments.