(Local Up News Info) – The spread of the coronavirus has led to the postponement and, in some cases, the cancellation of many sporting events in recent weeks. One that feels particularly tough these days is the cancellation of this year's Division I men's basketball tournament, which in a normal world would have started its first round of games yesterday.

To help fans, Up News Info announced today that they will air six classic NCAA Tournament games this Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22.

Rewinds begin Saturday at 12 p.m. EST with a new broadcast of the 1982 NCAA Tournament Final between UNC and Georgetown and special coverage ends Sunday at 4 p.m. EST when the network will air the 2016 national championship game that saw the Villanova Wildcats take down the North Carolina Tar Heels with three buzzes from Kris Jenkins.

The full schedule of the games to be broadcast is below.

Saturday, March 21:

NCAA National Basketball Championship: 1982 UNC vs. Georgetown

12: 00-2: 00pm EST / 9: 00-11: 00am PST

NCAA National Basketball Championship: 1983 NC State vs. Houston

2:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM PST

NCAA Regional Basketball Finals: 1992 Duke vs. Kentucky

4: 00-6: 00pm EST / 1: 00-3: 00pm PST

Sunday, March 22:

NCAA National Basketball Championship: 2008 Memphis vs. Kansas

12: 00-2: 00pm EST / 9: 00-11: 00am PST

NCAA National Basketball Championship: Texas Tech 2019 vs. Virginia

2:00 AM – 4:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM PST

NCAA National Basketball Championship: Villanova 2016 vs. UNC

4: 00-6: 00pm EST / 1: 00-3: 00pm PST