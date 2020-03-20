United Airlines on the verge of cutting payroll costs without a quick bailout amid the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (Up News Info SF / CNN) – United Airlines, which has a hub at San Francisco International Airport, says it could be forced to cut payroll costs by up to 60% if a bailout is not approved. the airline industry by Congress later in the month.

A letter sent to nearly 100,000 United employees by CEO Oscar Muñoz, President Scott Kirby and many of the airline's union leaders, warns that the drop in demand for travel due to the coronavirus outbreak will force him to cut his schedule. April by 60%.

"If Congress does not act with sufficient government support by the end of March, our company will begin to take the necessary steps to reduce our payroll in line with the 60% reduction in the schedule that we announced for April. It is likely that the May schedule be further reduced. "

The reduced cost could come through employee leave, pay cuts, or a combination of both.

United, the second largest airline in the country behind American, spent $ 12 billion on payroll and benefits in 2019. It announced Sunday that it will cut its April and May calendar by 50%. In addition to having an operations center at SFO, the airline also serves Oakland International Airport and Mineta San José International Airport.

The 60% reduction in its April calendar is due to additional travel restrictions and measures to combat the virus outbreak. Even at that reduced flight speed, it was expected to occupy only 20% to 30% of seats. That is not only well below 84% of the seats it sold over the past year, but it is well below the 65% of seats an airline needs to sell to break even.

