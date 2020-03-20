Ugly Duckling Options Danish thriller "Midas Syndrome" – Deadline

London-based production team Ugly Duckling Films has secured the film, television and audio rights to the upcoming Danish thriller Midas syndrome, which is inspired by the real European money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.

The story centers on Mads Brodersen, who finally landed her dream job at Nordisk Bank in Denmark with all the perks and decorations for fat cats. When transferred to the bank branch in Estonia, the banker learns that his predecessor died under mysterious circumstances. He naively investigates death only to discover that there is a much greater cover-up overall, involving various countries and political forces.

The fictional novel, which is being created as a trilogy, is based on the research of journalists Peer Kaee and Per Kuskner. HarperCollins Denmark will publish it later this month and there are said to be conversations with other HarperCollins publishers for other territories.

"During these difficult and surreal times, we are more aware than ever of the importance of storytelling," said Ugly Duckling Films producer and founder Lene Bausager. "Peer and Per's meticulous and painstaking research has allowed them to create an exciting and action-packed drama that takes a close look at the world of international money laundering: the players, the commentators, the wins and

The loot.

"Seeing the impact of the scandal through the eyes of Mads, an ordinary man, only highlights how extraordinary the events were. With the actual trial on trial later this year in Denmark, it will be interesting to see what additional and surprising evidence will come to light. I am delighted to adapt this piece of Danish IP for the international market. "

Ugly Duckling Films, which is represented by WME, is in postproduction in the debut feature film by British list nominee Matt Chambers. The Bike Thief starring Alec Secareanu and Anamaria Marinca. Beta Cinema handles worldwide sales. The firm is also developing The doodler true crime podcast series featuring San Francisco Chronicle Award-nominated journalist and Pulitzer Kevin Fagan.