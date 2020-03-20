Tyra Banks forced to reschedule the opening of ModelLand

%MINIFYHTML10f9b3875bf09bad01beddb2272b994a11% %MINIFYHTML10f9b3875bf09bad01beddb2272b994a12%

The hostess of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; He made the decision not to open his theme park on May 1 in light of the recommendations of CDC, WHO and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Tyra banks It has been forced to cancel the opening of its Modelland theme park to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "America's next top model"The host was scheduled to open the project in the Santa Monica, California, park on May 1, but she decided to reschedule it after turning to several health experts for advice.

"In light of the recommendations of the CDC (Center for Disease Control), WHO (World Health Organization) and California Governor Gavin Newsom, we have decided to postpone the opening of Modelland," said a spokesman for Banks. to Women & # 39; s Wear Daily on Thursday (March 20). "We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe."

The theme park will feature shops, restaurants, and virtual experiences, all with a catwalk and modeling theme.

Banks announced the company last year (February 2019).