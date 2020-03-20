Two members of the Lakers test positive – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed in a statement that two of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Their identities were not disclosed.
The organization recommended that all of its players be evaluated after exposure to the Brooklyn Nets in a game on March 10. The Nets confirmed Tuesday that four of their players contracted the virus, including former Warrior Kevin Durant.
"Both players are currently asymptomatic, quarantined and under the care of the team doctor," the e-mailed statement said.
The Boston Celtics also revealed that they had a player who tested positive for COVID-19. Originally left anonymous, Celtics guard Marcus Smart later tweeted a video explaining he was carrying the virus.
Smart said he is asymptomatic and "feels great." Check out her video below.
I have had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST distance themselves. This is not a joke. Not doing it is selfish. Together we can overcome this, but we must overcome it together by being apart for a short time. Lots of love!!
– marcus smart (@ smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
