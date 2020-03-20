Two members of the Lakers test positive – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed in a statement that two of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Their identities were not disclosed.

The organization recommended that all of its players be evaluated after exposure to the Brooklyn Nets in a game on March 10. The Nets confirmed Tuesday that four of their players contracted the virus, including former Warrior Kevin Durant.

%MINIFYHTMLa2b73dc1c4070bbc9486c40c25bea38911% %MINIFYHTMLa2b73dc1c4070bbc9486c40c25bea38912%

"Both players are currently asymptomatic, quarantined and under the care of the team doctor," the e-mailed statement said.

The Boston Celtics also revealed that they had a player who tested positive for COVID-19. Originally left anonymous, Celtics guard Marcus Smart later tweeted a video explaining he was carrying the virus.

Smart said he is asymptomatic and "feels great." Check out her video below.