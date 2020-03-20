Twitter won't remove Elon Musk's irresponsible tweet about coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLeeb30814ebef4e396e8e8333a61449e311% %MINIFYHTMLeeb30814ebef4e396e8e8333a61449e312%

Twitter won't remove a tweet from billionaire businessman Elon Musk where he said children are "essentially immune,quot; to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, despite early evidence that they can become seriously ill and infected.

Musk sent the tweet at 5:55 p.m. ET on Thursday in response to a user question with the display name "Hopeful Pope of Muskanity,quot;.

"Children are essentially immune, but the elderly with existing conditions are vulnerable. Family gatherings with close contact between children and grandparents are likely to be riskier, "Musk wrote.

Twitter announced earlier this week that it would join forces with Facebook and others to combat misinformation about the growing pandemic. And while experts agree that older people with pre-existing conditions are at high risk, the first clause of Musk's tweet seemed to disagree with Twitter's new guidelines on how he plans to moderate content on coronaviruses. in a blog published this week, Twitter said it was "(b) improving our definition of harm to address content that goes directly against the guidance of authoritative sources of global and local public health information. "One of the examples the company gave was this:

Denial of established scientific data on transmission during the incubation period or transmission guidance from global and local health authorities, such as "COVID-19 does not infect children because we have not seen any cases of sick children."

While younger people, on average, appear to be less affected by COVID-19, there is early evidence that it can still cause major health problems in some children, and especially babies.

But that's not enough to put Musk's tweet in the misinformation territory, according to Twitter.

"By reviewing the overall context and conclusion of the Tweet, it does not break our rules," the company said in a statement to The edge. "We will continue to consult with trusted partners such as health authorities to identify the content that is most harmful."

Musk has repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus pandemic throughout the month of March. After saying that the virus panic was "silly", He compared the fatality of COVID-19 with that of car accidents, which are not virally spread and not contagious, in an email to SpaceX employees.

This trend continued on Thursday, even after offering to make desperately needed fans.

The thread that led to the tweet in question started with Musk sharing a New York Times story about how China had not reported new cases of internal spread of the new coronavirus on Thursday. When asked if he believed the numbers came from China's authoritarian leadership, Musk said yes. Then he continued with another tweet where he said he believed that "probably,quot; there would be no new cases of COVID-19 by "late April."

Just hours after Musk's tweets, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the 40 million residents of the state to remain in their homes until further notice (except for essential activities like buying food) to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The governor said Thursday that he believes more than 25 million California residents could become infected in the next eight weeks.

Earlier this month, Twitter removed tweets from John McAfee, David Clarke and others as part of a "zero tolerance approach to rigging the platform and any other attempts to abuse our service at this critical juncture."