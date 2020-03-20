Tulsi Gabbard finally steps down from the race and backs Joe Biden as some ask What's next for Bernie Sanders?

While many people have forgotten that Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was still in the presidential race on Thursday, she made the news by announcing that she was going to end her campaign and back former Vice President Joe Biden to go against President Donald Trump. in the fall.

With Gabbard officially out, he is now between Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who appears to have an impossible road and math ahead. In 2016 Gabbard was a fierce sponsor of Sanders.

In addition to being a congressman, Gabbard served two tours of the Middle East with the Hawaii Army National Guard, and was in Iraq from 2004-2005 and in Kuwait from 2008-2009.

He explained his decision to endorse Biden saying: “I know Vice President Biden and his wife and I am grateful to have called their son Beau a friend, who also served in the National Guard. Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people. "

The congresswoman went on to reveal that the coronavirus pandemic is another reason why she is supporting Biden: “I feel like the best way I can serve you right now is to continue working for the health and well-being of the people of Hawaii and our country. in Congress, and be ready to serve in uniform if the Hawaii National Guard is activated. "

Biden thanked Gabbard for his support in a tweet that read: ". @ TulsiGabbard has put his life at stake in the service of this country and continues to serve with honor today. I am grateful to have her support and look forward to working with her to restore honor and decency in the White House. "

Sanders' sponsors are unhappy with the move and made it known.

One voter stated, "She literally backed Bernie in 2016 after quitting the DNC, and she's not a salesperson, she's smart. Biden is obviously the best chance."

This person said, “Love what you are doing, Mrs. Gabbard. Thank you for being a voice for hard-working Americans. UlsTulsi Gabbard, the only person in America who always sounds like an adult, we need an adult in charge now, thanks #Tulsi ❤️👍❤️👍❤️. ”

Another supporter chimed in: "Don't give up. You are the only candidate who can win the election and beat Trump. You are an incredible candidate."

