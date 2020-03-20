Trump pushes FDA to speed up virus treatments

President Trump says he is ordering the FDA to speed up the use of two drugs for sick patients, although the agency says it could still take months of clinical trials. More than 14,200 people have tested positive in the United States and at least 187 have died. Experts warn that those numbers will continue to increase as more people are evaluated.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans inserted emergency legislation to address the economic consequences of the outbreak. The third phase of the legislative response to the pandemic includes direct cash payments to many Americans. In California, Mayor Gavin Newsom announced a state order for residents to stay home. Ordering will begin Thursday night.

The State Department told citizens who traveled abroad that they must return home immediately or prepare to stay abroad. Italy now has the most coronavirus-related deaths, beating China, where the global outbreak began. A total of 3,405 people have died in Italy and more than 3,100 in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

