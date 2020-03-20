Trump Orders Migrants Who Enter the United States Irregularly Be Returned News

%MINIFYHTML5200281022705035cb81f7a119a9500f11% %MINIFYHTML5200281022705035cb81f7a119a9500f12%

United States President Donald Trump said he will invoke a statute in light of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States from the northern or southern border, saying the crossings "threaten to create a Perfect storm,quot;.

Trump made the announcement at a press conference on Friday, in which he also announced that the United States and Mexico would restrict nonessential travel across their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Immigrant rights groups immediately condemned the measure, saying it fuels "anti-immigrant sentiment."

Any migrant who enters the country through irregular routes along land borders would be immediately backed by the measure, rather than prosecuted by US authorities.

Mexico's foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said Friday that Mexico will allow the United States to return trapped Mexican and Central American migrants trying to enter the United States via unofficial routes.

Ebrard, however, said that Mexico will not allow EE. USA Send non-Mexican or Central American detained migrants at the joint border.

About 120 migrants from the region are detained at the border every day, he said.

The new policy will take effect on Friday at midnight.

Agreement with Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced on Friday an agreement in which undocumented immigrants crossing the border between the United States and Canada will be returned to the authorities of the country from which they crossed.

Trudeau called it an exceptional measure that will protect Canadians in the midst of the pandemic.

There is a long-standing agreement between the USA. USA And Canada, which requires asylum seekers to apply in the first country they arrive.

Experts raise questions about Mexico's preparations for the coronavirus

Under that agreement, if a person crossed from the US USA At a Canadian legal port of entry, you would be returned and asked to file an application in the US. USA However, if the person applies for asylum on Canadian soil in a place other than an official crossing, the process can continue.

In most cases, refugees are released and allowed to live in Canada, taking advantage of social welfare benefits.

Many migrants cross the border into Quebec from Champlain, New York on Roxham Road, above 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Montreal.

Canadian Public Security Minister Bill Blair said 45 to 50 people have been crossing irregularly each day, but on Thursday only 17 crossed. The government previously announced that anyone who crossed would have to be quarantined for 14 days.

Trudeau also confirmed that all non-essential travel between Canada and the US USA They will end at midnight on Friday. The two countries announced the measure earlier this week.

& # 39; Feeding anti-immigrant sentiment & # 39;

Trump was criticized by immigrant rights groups and advocates for the measure on Friday. The President of the United States has been accused of "feeding intolerance,quot; for repeatedly calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus,quot; despite the World Health Organization's guidance not to link the virus to groups of people , places or certain ethnic groups.

Following his decision on Friday, many also accused him of linking the spread of the virus to irregular immigration, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support his claim.

"Feeding xenophobia or stoking anti-immigrant sentiment by calling COVID-19 the,quot; Chinese virus "or linking this health crisis to immigrants at the border is deliberately hateful," US Congresswoman Veronica Escobar tweeted.

"History shows that scapegoat groups, especially in times of crisis, lead to violence. We have seen too much of that during his presidency. Stop."

History shows that group scapegoats, especially in times of crisis, lead to violence. We have seen too much of that during his presidency. For. Help us get Americans out of this crisis instead of putting goals behind them. – Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) March 20, 2020

In announcing the move, Trump said border agents have been dealing for decades with "unprotected, uncovered, and unauthorized entry from dozens of countries."

"But now it is with national emergencies and all the other things that we have stated, we can actually do something about it," he said.

Immigrant rights advocate Julissa Arce Raya tweeted after the announcement, saying Trump "is trying to use a global pandemic, the virus that is already spreading within the borders of the United States, as a pretext to fulfill his more anti-immigrant promises. "