Trump lashes out at NBC news reporter Peter Alexander during the coronavirus outbreak news conference: "You are a terrible journalist."

Roommates, as the coronavirus pandemic continues rapidly, tensions are mounting across the United States, specifically when it comes to the White House. Trump gave a recent press conference providing updates on the coronavirus outbreak and decided to attack an NBC News journalist because of his questions.

It is no secret that Trump and the media have a very strained relationship, dating back even before taking office. However, the tension has greatly increased as the media wants answers to questions that many Americans feel are not being updated.

Trump blatantly referred to NBC News reporter Peter Alexander as a "terrible reporter,quot; after asking what he would say to Americans who are frightened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States that has claimed the lives of at least 194 people in the country.

The exchange between the two went like this:

Alexander asked Trump, "What do you say to Americans who are afraid? There will be 200 dead, 14,000 sick, millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to the Americans who look at you now that they're scared?

Trump answered his questions and said, "I say you are a terrible journalist. I think that is a very unpleasant question, and I think it is a very bad sign that you are exposing the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they are looking Hope. And you're doing sensationalism, and the same with NBC … That's really a bad report, and you should be reporting again instead of sensationalism. "

After the burning encounter, Alexander said this in a later interview:

"As you witnessed, Mike Pence later in that same interview replied that, in that same conversation, the same question, when I asked him what he says to Americans who are scared, he said: 'Don't be afraid, be vigilant . & # 39; … In terms of television, we call this softball. I was trying to give the President the opportunity to reassure the millions of Americans, my own family members, my neighbors in my community and So many people sitting at home right now, this was their chance to do it, to provide a kind of positive or uplifting message. Instead, they saw the President's answer to that question right now. "

These tense exchanges between Trump and the media will definitely not slow down anytime soon.

