Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel bring a touch of home – Deadline

Continuing their work-from-home program, the country's nightly comedians continued to participate today, offering important shots with a touch of humor that will leave you shocked and possibly moved.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah You are on Day 3 of your continued effort to publish new and original content on your digital and social channels on a daily basis. The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah Once again, live from Trevor's couch in New York City, talking about how China is recovering from the coronavirus, US senators reportedly benefiting from the pandemic, and Roy Wood Jr. reports on the shortage of medical supplies. in hospitals.

For those who complain that social media is so boring, "grab that book you wanted to read," Noah advised. "And then use it as a pillow for a nap."

Jimmy Fallon brought the edition home to his backyard and reported that although his family spirit is high, wine supplies are low.

He also highlighted the charity the National Alliance of Domestic Workers, which works for the respect, recognition and inclusion in labor protections for domestic workers. He also had a video chat with Colombian singer J Balvin.

Jimmy Kimmel used his downtime to bring us "Formal Friday" as part of his # Minilogue, in which dressed like he's going somewhere. Also covered Sean Spicer appeared at a White House press conference, with some senators selling large amounts of stock shortly after a briefing on Coronavirus and the toilet paper crisis.

He also had an interview with The Killers about his new album, Begging the mirage. As he did on other nights, Kimmel asked for support for a charity, choosing tonight the USBG Foundation Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.