Trans actress Angelica Ross: I'm dating & # 39; Downlow & # 39; committed to Black Man!

Transgender actress Angelica Ross has just told her fans that she is currently dating a man, who has a cis fiancee and a baby mom.

Why would Angelica, who is an actress in the popular series Pose, be a secondary girl to a humble man? Well, she didn't do it knowingly, according to Angelica.

Angela claims that she met her new baby and posted photos of him online. Within minutes, people who knew that her new alleged boyfriend was flooding their comments with tea.

And that tea eventually led FIANCE and BABYS MADRE to contact Angelica. We are sure they both had a lot to talk about.

Here's a photo of the man Angélica claims she had a love affair with:

Angelica is a businesswoman, actress, and advocate for transgender people. After becoming a self-taught IT coder, she became the founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, a firm that helps employ transgender people in the tech industry.

Ross began her acting career in the web series Her Story and starred in the FX series Pose and American Horror Story.