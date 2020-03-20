Tornado Caused Damage in Rural North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A tornado is to blame for the damage in parts of rural northern Texas, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

A meteorological service study team examined storm damage Wednesday night south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Team members concluded that the damage caused was consistent with a tornado in winds of 105-110 mph.

The EF-1 tornado moved northeast toward Lake Bridgeport and the city of Alvord.

Our storm investigation team confirmed an EF-1 tornado near Lake Bridgeport in Wise County. This is the second tornado confirmed by the storms from the night before. Check back for updates and additional information! #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/93KURRZUdd – NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 19, 2020

The storm tore the metal cladding off industrial buildings, knocked down utility lines, and caused widespread tree damage.

To the west, in the Abilene area, the weather service confirmed at least 2 tornadoes, both rated at least EF-2 with winds of 111-135 mph.

The first was south of Merkel, 16 miles west of Abilene. where there was extensive damage to the trees and damage to various wind turbines. He moved to Tye, where a small house was destroyed.

A second tornado was confirmed near Hamby, nine miles northeast of Abilene, where cars and trucks were dumped around the parking lot at Robertson Unit and Middleton Unit state prisons.

