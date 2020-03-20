Top 5 thrift stores in Metro Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Blessed Twice – 27 S Broadway Street, Lake Orion

-Metro Detroiters are rethinking the concept of retail. Many find it fun and modern to rediscover yesterday's fashion at discount prices at thrift stores and consignment stores. According to a Metromode Detroit article, the US reselling industry is expected. USA Double sales to $ 41 billion by 2022. Thanks to Metromode Detroit, they've brought us five places worth visiting in D.

Twice Blessed owner Kristy Kowatch combines fashion with ethical reselling in her charming boutique. Kristy said, "Shoppers love to visit consignment boutiques," says Kowatch. "It gives them a way to buy high-end brands like Tori Birch, Lulu Lemon and Louie Vuitton, at prices generally less than half the price of new ones."

What is not sold in your store, with the permission of your customers, goes to needy families through charities.

Lost and Found – 510 S. Washington Ave, Royal Oak

If your style is retro or eclectic, this place may be for you. Three floors of old treasures with clothes and memorabillas from 1900 to the 80s.

As Metro mode writes: "" Fun "is clearly evident in the collections shown here, resulting in some visually delightful displays. Looking for a full rack of flannel shirts to choose from? Check. Want a selection of hats decorations made with feathers? On that. Do you need a 70's party dress? There is a section with your name on it. "

The Salvation Army Family Store – 605 Opdyke Rd., Auburn Hills

So load up some Macklemore "Thrift Shop,quot; in your air capsules and head here. This store operates regularly with 50% off days on private item labels, there are bargains that can be obtained here. Clothes, electronics, dishes, furniture, kitchen utensils, the Salvation Army has a little for everyone.

Unique furniture and antiques by Fred –

14091 E. 8 miles, Warren

20201 Livernois, Detroit

This place is an eclectic mix of messy furniture and knick knacks. Here are some real gems, where you can spend hours looking at everything from classic sideboards to slot machines. Fred's unique antiques feature hotel clearance furniture, soft-use office furniture, and more. Even many startups turn to Fred when they decorate their office on a budget.

ThredUp Online Retailer

Amazon isn't the only game in town for deep deals. Thredup is an online retail reselling space. As Metromode writes, Co-Founder and CEO James Reinhart says: "We are transforming the way people think about the second hand and we have the capacity, energy and vision to make it a part of people's lives for 20, 30, 50 years, "

For more information, visit: https://www.thredup.com/

