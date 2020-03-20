Toni Braxton reveals to her fans that she feels better – watch her tickle at the piano

Toni Braxton drove her fans crazy a while back when she shared a video on her social media in which she wore a mask, and told her fans that she was sick. Watch the video he shared on his social media account while playing the piano.

'How do you feel? # quarantine I feel SO MUCH BETTER! I thought about tickling 🎹 tonight. De me con 💕 ’Toni subtitled her post.

Someone said, "Awww man, I thought you were about to give us an IG show," and another follower posted this: "This made me happy !!! I'm glad you feel better, Toni!" love!"

One commenter wrote: ‘You shampooed your hair … 🤦🏽‍♀️ Tough as my mom LOLOL! BUT I'm glad you feel better TB❤️ That's actually one of my favorite songs especially with Kenny G on Sax & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another fan posted: & # 39; Toni is so good she could give me the crown, and I wouldn't care. & # 39;

One fan told GToni that they were "waiting for the live quarantine of you and Babyface,quot; and another follower said, "Oooh, that would be great!" Hearing you sing your songs on the piano would be delightful. 💙 ’

A follower wrote: "You are so beautifully gifted. I love you and your family, you take so much care of the children and return to their father. Be blessed."

Someone else said, "I love you and your beautiful spirit is always blessed by God to keep you safe," and a follower posted, "I am here for Quarantine Sessions, The Pink Hairclip Edition."

Toni's fans are happy that she is better these days after they were shocked when she announced that she was ill.

As you probably already know, Toni has lupus, and this means that her immunity is really weak. People with weak immunity are at increased risk for the coronavirus.

Ad

That's the reason why fans have been telling Toni to take care of her health these days.



Post views:

0 0