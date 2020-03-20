Tom Brady Officially Confirms Two-Year Contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL news





Tom Brady was a free agent for the first time in his career.

The wait is finally over. Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

%MINIFYHTML3686f3a7a66d78b43775a2153edd19bc11% %MINIFYHTML3686f3a7a66d78b43775a2153edd19bc12%

Brady took to Instagram on Friday to confirm that he is signing for the Bucs after revealing earlier in the week that he would be moving from the New England Patriots after 20 years.

He wrote: "Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about soccer, it is that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before … you earn trust and confidence. respect for those around you. your commitment every day. I am starting a new soccer journey and I am grateful to the Buccaneers for giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and Show them that they can believe and trust me … I've always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm not going to say much more. I'm just going to go to work! "

More to follow …