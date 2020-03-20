Tom Brady does not make the Buccaneers a Super Bowl contender. This is how Tampa can build one in free agency, NFL Draft

The Buccaneers wobbled at the big shot in NFL free agency, signing Tom Brady as the starting quarterback for the next two years. Now that Tampa Bay has completed its successful launch to attract arguably the best QB of all time, they must complete their mission of giving him a team that can compete for a championship right away as Brady turns 43 before the start of the 2020 season. and he is not getting younger.

The current composition of the Bucs' roster around Brady is impressive, as most of the team is intact from a much-improved 7-9 season that ended on the brink of an NFC tiebreaker spot in 2019. But now There is a greater sense of urgency to build a team capable of winning the Super Bowl in 2020.

These are some of the moves Tampa Bay needs to make, both in March with what is left in NFL free agency and in April during the draft, to feel good about its potential to help Brady earn his seventh ring.

Re-sign two key remaining free agents

The Bucs, in addition to Brady, locked up their two best edge running backs in the body of outside linebackers for Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense. They tagged the franchise Shaquil Barrett, who led the NFL with 19.5 sacks last season, and also brought in a rejuvenated Jason Pierre-Paul.

At the same time, the Bucs lost some key depth to versatile defensive lineman Beau Allen (Patriots) and outside linebacker Carl Nassib (Raiders). Those guys weren't high defensive priorities; Ndamukong Suh should be.

Suh is 33 years old, but the venerable defensive rig remains highly reliable even as a non-fading inner force. It was a big reason the Bucs improved to deploy the NFL's number one defense with Bowles in 2019. Suh can be had at a bargain price after winning $ 9.25 million in a one-year contract last season.

Suh has said he wants to keep playing, preferably for the Bucs. They need to bring him back, he is even higher relative to that salary than they would like.

The other signature must be wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He was a supersub who became No. 1 at the end of the season when Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were paralyzed. The former Ravens first time showed off his speed and field stretching ability that led to him being so selected.

When the Bucs go to 11 staff members with three wide receivers, Perriman is a nice addition to Evans outside and makes Godwin even more dangerous in the slot. The Bucs have the best NFL 1-2 hit in wideout and would have the best threesome with Perriman back in the mix.

Address the backfield in free agency, draft

The Buccaneers have resisted the urge to chase a veteran running in free agency with unsigned Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones always on shaky ground with coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Todd Gurley was signed by the Falcons and Melvin Gordon has so far garnered most of his limited interest from the Dolphins and Bills.

Gordon's price on the open market is declining to the point that it would be a bargain, given that the Falcons gave Gurley just $ 5 million. Even if the Buccaneers end up with Gordon, they should consider bringing in a more dynamic add-on plugin to upgrade from Jones.

Gordon is more of a direct power at this stage in his career and would represent to Brady what Sony Michel was to the Patriots. The Chargers had catcher Austin Ekeler to support Gordon, while the Patriots had indispensable James White as Brady as a short boy.

If the Bucs want to go with the ideal veteran combination without spending on Gordon, they could pair Carlos Hyde, who is coming off a strong season with the Texans, and Chris Thompson, who has been one of the best catchers at the Redskins' position. . .

If the Bucs turn to the draft, Ohio State star J.K. Dobbins should be a target in the second round, even if he requires the Buccaneers to change from No. 45 overall. Another perfect spin on the Ekeler / White mold would be LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Bucs had no problem taking the field with Jameis Winston, but this season, they must be more effective running inside and efficient using their backs in the passing game, both key elements for Brady.

Improve the offensive line in at least one place

Between left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet and center Ryan Jensen, the Bucs are solid on three-fifths of their blocking front. The weak links are the right guard, currently manned by Alex Cappa and the right tackle, which is a complete gap with Demar Dotson in free agency.

The top priority is that second tackle. The Bucs are sitting 14th overall for a solid solution, as Mekhi Becton of Louisville, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa and Andrew Thomas of Georgia are all first-round prospects for the top half.

As for the right guard, that can also run until April, where Solomon Kindley of Georgia, Tyler Biadasz of Wisconsin, and Cesar Ruiz of Michigan are solid inside values ​​in the second round. The third round would put Lloyd Cushenberry of LSU and others on the line.

Find secondary help in free agency

Tampa Bay found something about Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting's starting cornerback combination late last season after giving up first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves. But nickel back M.J. Stewart was notoriously bad at coverage and Jordan Whitehead joined him with midfield fights for safety.

Security is fast running out on the open market, but there's a big prize out of Saints' free agent Vonn Bell. At the bottom and front end, former Browns and Packers starter Morgan Burnett deserves help.

For the subpacks behind Davis and Murphy-Bunting, reuniting Brady with former Patriot Logan Ryan in a short-term deal makes perfect sense given their knowledge of slot machines. The Rams also recently released Nickell Robey-Coleman, who presents another option.

Avoid the temptation of Antonio Brown

This section is to remind you why considering wide receiver Antonio Brown or anyone else who can bring bad vibes to all the positive energy that now surrounds Bucs is a bad idea. They have a lot of guys from last season that responded well to the leadership of Arians and Bowles. They created an environment that Brady could buy and embrace.

The Patriots were very picky about their rosters around Brady and had zero tolerance for players who don't do their jobs. The Bucs, as everyone is inside, should only target veterans and newbies who want to participate with everything to win with the GOAT.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers salary cap

According to OverTheCap.com, Bucs still have $ 47.5 million available under the salary cap after signing Brady and bringing Barrett and Pierre-Paul back. So there is plenty of room to make the necessary veteran moves more veterans now than the big question for the quarterback

Players in the Buccaneers 2020 Draft

This is where Tampa Bay will choose in each round of the 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick No. 14 overall

Round 2, Pick No. 45 overall

Round 3, Pick No. 76 overall

Round 4, Pick No. 117 overall

Round 4, Pick No. 139 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick No. 161 overall

Round 6, Pick No. 194 overall

The Bucs have all seven standard broadcast picks, only they don't have a seventh round (due to an exchange with the Eagles). Regardless of what they end up completing on the list in free agency, Nights 1 and 2 will give them a good opportunity to get immediate collaborators.

Offensive tackle will be the priority in the first round, as in the worst case scenario, as they are currently teased, they can catch Thomas. But then they can think about running and protecting to help Brady in Rounds 2 and 3. The values ​​are especially good in those two positions at the time. Nickel safety and return can also be considered and a broader receiver in case the team fails to recover Perriman.

Deepening the rotation of the defensive line and the acceleration of the outside linebacker's edge should be the topic of the last day.