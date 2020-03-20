Tokyo 2020: UK athletics chief Nic Coward wants Olympics and Paralympics to be suspended to end stress on all athletes | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML8741ab1794bbc1a32b345f39ebfc703c11% %MINIFYHTML8741ab1794bbc1a32b345f39ebfc703c12%





Tokyo 2020 organizers say they will continue as planned, but UK athletics chief Nic Coward is not convinced

UK Athletics President Nic Coward believes that this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games should be canceled immediately to remove the stress from elite athletes who are unable to train properly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the IOC and the Tokyo Olympics have consistently maintained that this summer's Games, which will officially start on July 24, will take place as scheduled.

But with continuing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 leading to restrictions on how and when athletes and para-athletes can train, not to mention the emotional and mental strain on them, Coward is convinced that now is the time to suspend the games.

When asked if he felt that the Games should be canceled, Coward said The Telegraph: "Yes, it seems to be absolutely what has to happen. And look, it should not surprise anyone that these very personal experiences take time to reach the level of the IOC. I can understand that.

"But as governments take steps to protect their people, including closing facilities that athletes and para-athletes trust, and as that message comes more clearly now … I mean, we're just a week in this country. "

Coward, a former Premier League secretary-general and CEO of the British Horseracing Authority, who has also been acting CEO of the Football Association twice, insisted that he was not trying to tell IOC President Thomas Bach or the organizers of Tokyo 2020 what to do.

2:09 The Olympic flame came to Japan from Greece in a reduced ceremony amid growing doubts that the Games will go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic flame came to Japan from Greece in a reduced ceremony amid growing doubts that the Games will go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But he remains convinced that canceling both the Olympics and the Paralympics, the latter of which will begin on August 25, is the right decision.

Coward added: "I can only talk about UK athletics. They (the organizers of the IOC and Tokyo 2020) have to have a global vision. Everything I would say is from a UK perspective, knowing what we know now, even from Prime Minister's announcement on Tuesday night, we thought the facilities could stay open, now they can't, they're closing, and that's creating stress.

The IOC must communicate the window to decide on the ‘20 Olympics. Athletes must continue training, but for many there is nowhere to train! They can risk their lives and other people who try to continue training. The answer is not just to cancel as soon as possible. But communicate the process to the athletes! – Michael Johnson (@MJGold) March 20, 2020

"From my perspective, at this point, I think that will have to lead to the conclusion that the Games should be (postponed); that the decision must be made that the Olympic and Paralympic Games cannot take place as currently scheduled. "

2:07 Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft believes athletes should accept the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics should be delayed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft believes athletes should accept the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics should be delayed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"I have no doubts, absolutely no doubts that Tokyo will host an incredible Olympics. That is not the question. The problem now is people and stress."

By contrast, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. USA He has told his athletes that they must continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020, while taking adequate precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The disruptions to the qualifying events have been "significant," said the committee's executive director, Sarah Hirshland, although she added that they are seeking to adapt those events in the run-up to the Olympics.