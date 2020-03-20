Tina Knowles returns the applause to Hater, who criticized her on Instagram: "Get off my page,quot;

Since we are all literally trapped inside for the foreseeable future, many come up with a creative way to pass the time and laugh at each other. Tina Knowles recently tried to cheer her followers up on social media, but an enemy tried to ruin the mood, and quickly gathered them together.

If you follow Tina Knowles on social media, then you know that she likes to share videos of herself telling corny jokes, and she recently started posting them more frequently since they are all currently locked up due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, Tina posted a clip of her saying, “So you heard about the corduroy pillows? Yes, they are in the headlines. Headlines in your head when you go to bed, you know.

Rather than enjoying Tina's attempt at humor, one commenter was definitely not amused and wrote this:

"Girl, take them and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a while. We don't need this right now. "

To which Tina replied with:

“First of all, I am not a girl. So try to evoke a little respect and secondly, if you don't need it, get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love."

Tina had been absent from Instagram recently because she was recovering from "serious knee surgery,quot;, and once she returned, she revealed that she received many requests to start telling her cheesy jokes once again.

"I know it's cheesy, but even if you laugh a little, it's worth it right now. We must keep our sense of humor and stay together, love everyone safe," he wrote.

Roommates, what do you think about this?