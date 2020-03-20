Tina Knowles responds to a fan who criticized her for "Corny Joke,quot;

Tina Knowles She's not going to let anyone stop her from telling her famous cheesy jokes.

BeyoncéThe mother occasionally shares videos of herself by counting them on her Instagram page and recently started posting them more frequently. On Thursday, she posted a clip of her saying: So you heard about the corduroy pillows? Yes, they are in the headlines. Headlines in your head when you go to bed, you know. "

One user was definitely not amused.

"Girl, take them and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a while. We don't need this now," the person wrote.

"First of all, I'm not a girl," Lawson replied in a comment already deleted, as seen in the Shadow Room. "So try to evoke a little respect and secondly, if you don't need it, get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love (red heart emoji)."