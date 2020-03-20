This is how smoking, vaping, and using drugs could increase the risks of COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLdedff81c618a3ac3ec28a0d13d2b6fe411% %MINIFYHTMLdedff81c618a3ac3ec28a0d13d2b6fe412%

(CNN) –– Earlier this month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They updated their Covid-19 recommendations to specifically target older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions. They labeled this group as "highest risk."

However, another group of people could be particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and not received as much attention: people who smoke, vaporize, or have substance use disorders.

%MINIFYHTMLdedff81c618a3ac3ec28a0d13d2b6fe413% %MINIFYHTMLdedff81c618a3ac3ec28a0d13d2b6fe414%

"(The) research community should be alert to the possibility that (Covid-19) could affect some populations with particularly strong substance use disorders," wrote Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Drugs in a blog post published last week.

%MINIFYHTMLdedff81c618a3ac3ec28a0d13d2b6fe415% %MINIFYHTMLdedff81c618a3ac3ec28a0d13d2b6fe416%

Because Covid-19 attacks the lungs, those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or vaporize may be especially threatened, Volkow said.

"When someone's lungs are exposed to the flu or other infections, the adverse effects of smoking or vaping are much more serious than among people who don't smoke or vaporize," said Stanton Glantz, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Tobacco Research and Control. at the University of California, San Francisco, he wrote in an updated blog post on Tuesday.

Vaping affects your lungs at all levels. It affects immune function in your nasal cavity by affecting cilia that expel foreign things … (E) the ability of the upper airways to clear viruses is compromised, "Glantz said in a telephone interview.

The CDC reported Wednesday that young adults under the age of 44 account for a large portion of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States, and Glantz questions whether the vaping epidemic could have contributed to this.

"Some of my (colleagues) lungs have noticed that people under the age of 30 (with Covid-19) ended up in hospitals and a couple were fumes," Glantz said. However, he said, there has not been enough research or evidence to support whether there is a link.

People who smoke are generally at increased risk for serious complications, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, when they have a severe infection.

The odds of a Covid-19 case becoming more severe, and at its most extreme, leading to death, were 14 times higher among people who had a history of smoking compared to those who did not smoke, Glantz said , citing a study from China published in the Chinese peer-reviewed Chinese Medical Journal in February. The study also found that those with a history of smoking had a 14% higher risk of developing pneumonia.

Concerns about other drugs

In addition to smoking and e-cigarettes, Volkow wrote that people who abuse opioids and methamphetamine may be at risk for serious complications from Covid-19 due to the effects of these medications on respiratory and lung health.

Opioids breathe slowly and have already been shown to increase mortality in people with respiratory illnesses, according to Volkow. "(T) Decreased lung capacity of COVID-19 could similarly endanger this population," he said.

Methamphetamine has been shown to cause significant lung damage by binding strongly to lung tissue, Volkow explained in a phone interview. This will likely increase the risk of negative results if used during a Covid-19 infection.

People with substance use disorders also depend on treatment that traditionally involves human interaction, such as therapy sessions or methadone clinics, which will be challenging in the context of widespread social distancing, according to Dr. Allison Lin, assistant professor. of Psychiatry and the University of Michigan Addiction Center.

Lin said it's important for everyone to quit smoking because of its unknown, but potentially serious, effects on Covid-19 patients. This is particularly important for people with substance use disorders, as they are more likely to smoke, he said.

According to Glantz, for all people infected with Covid-19, one thing people can do now to reduce the risk of serious illness is to quit smoking.

"At a time when people are looking to reduce risk, it's very sensible to stop insulting the lungs," he said.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.