These incredibly thoughtful celebrity proposals will warm your heart

The traditional wedding season may be in limbo (although not for this New Orleans couple), but March 20 is still National Proposition Day, and if there ever was a time to tell someone important (who you're really ready to get married) that you're I would like to make your relationship a situation forever: it is now.
And even if not, celebrating all the love in the world is never a bad idea.
Because when the world is scary, that's one more reason to remember the kindness, generosity and romance that manifests itself every day, in gestures big and small, and when it comes to some marriage proposals carried out by the wealthy , famous and impressive. Creative, gestures can get quite big.
So, in honor of National Proposal Day, which is slated to coincide with the spring equinox in the northern hemisphere (and the autumn equinox in the south), these are some of the most inspiring, romantic, and ridiculously thoughtful proposals we've ever seen from the set of celebrities:
Caitlin McHugh Stamos / Instagram
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
Bob Iger"Only the CEO of the Walt Disney Company at the time," he emailed Stamos after realizing how big a Disney fan, McHugh, seemed to be, via his Instagram. His suspicions were confirmed and Iger gave his blessing for Stamos animator friend Paul Briggs to put together all of the most romantic moments from the Disney and Pixar movies for the movie. Full house The star proposal.
Obviously, Stamos took McHugh to Disneyland, where they saw the finished product and he asked the question and kissed the girl.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images
It was a family affair when Wade proposed to the Go ahead star in 2013.
"We were having what I thought was a fun day with the kids, spending some quality time," Union shared on Good morning america in 2014. After brunch, they went to tour their house that was undergoing renovation at the time.
"They said, 'We want to make a presentation for you,'" Union said. "They like to do parodies, songs and other things, so we turn around and say, 'Okay, we're ready!' And I turn around and (the children) were holding posters who said: "Do you want to marry us?"
Then he turned around and Wade was on one knee.
Tara Lipinski / Instagram
Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy
In time for Christmas 2015, Kapostasy commissioned a painting of himself proposing to his figure skating champion girlfriend outside his California home and installed it inside an exhibition window at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Perfect scores across the board for program components and technical difficulty.
Zach Hilty / BFA.com
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
These longtime loves did the honors, with Burtka offering a ring for the first time in 2007 on the corner of New York Street where they met, Ninth Avenue between 44 and 45.
"I thought I wanted to drink something or something," Harris reminded Outside back in 2012, remembering how Burtka suddenly made his car stop when they were heading to a casino. "And then he knelt down and proposed to me, and it scared me so much that I said 'Yes', but I didn't know what it meant. Then I got the ring and I loved it, and a year later, on St. Valentin, I proposed to you in Santa Monica. "
MGM Resorts International
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Manganiello prepared his proposal in the native Spanish of his Colombian girlfriend and asked the question on Christmas Eve 2014 in Kauai.
the True Blood Later, Star said she wanted to propose on the beach, but paparazzi were everywhere, so she settled on the luxurious St. Regis Hotel, where they were staying. And it was enough.
"We had this big window, and the sun was turning pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring," he said. High life. "I had examined all the rings in the world, and this is the ring I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was incredible."
Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Sam Esmail and Emmy Rossum
the Shameless star had a tradition of reading the New York Times& # 39; Column "Modern love,quot; to the Mr. robot Creator every weekend, even if it had to be on the phone. After skipping a Sunday, Esmail insisted that Rossum read the column the following Friday, which, suffering from back pain, she reluctantly said she would do from the tub.
"I didn't notice any kind of ring in his pocket, and I started reading the article, and the story is about a director who falls in love with an actress, and I started to think: Huh, that's strange," Rossum told the story to fashion. "And then I realized it was our love story. At first, I was scared because I thought maybe I had put it in the newspaper and not seen it, and everyone knew it except me. And then, from scan to And he said, "Love, your Sam." And I realized that I had been through this whole process of writing this whole story. "
Esmail asked for a favor in the Times have your essay printed to look like a legitimate page in the newspaper, with a Ralph Lauren ad at the bottom and everything.
Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS
Rosa and Carey Hart
The "Raise Your Glass,quot; singer took the bull by the horns and proposed to his boyfriend from motocross racing when he was turning around in scenic Mammoth Lakes, California, in June 2005. When Hart passed, Pink raised a sign saying "WOULD YOU MARRY ME?" And in the next turn: "SERIOUS!"
He stopped and said yes.
"I said, 'Well yeah of course,'" Hart recalled in a 2014 Supercross interview, "and she said, 'Well put your butt back on the track. I don't case with losers & # 39; ".
Courtesy of Kris Jenner.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Of course, Kanye went out of his way to ask this question in October 2013, renting the San Francisco Giants' home, AT,amp;T Park, and imploring Kim to marry him through the jumbotron while playing a 50-piece orchestra. . King's wool"Young and Beautiful,quot; followed by Keri Hilson, Ne Yo and Kanye's "Knock You Down,quot;.
Not surprisingly, there are literal fireworks.
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East
The Olympic gold medalist had just launched the first pitch at Wrigley Field with his teammate. Alice Sacramone when her boyfriend knelt in June 2015.
Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder
Knowing how much Stassi loves true crime and the macabre, Beau asked the question at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July 2019.
Instagram / Don Lemon
Don Lemon and Tim Malone
In April 2019, Malone had special labels taped and sent the couple's poodle mixes, Boomer and Barkley, to their other father with a special question.
"He gave me a gift on his birthday. How could I say no?" Lemon wrote on Instagram.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
On Valentine's Day in 2019, after dining at an Italian restaurant in New York, Bloom proposed during a helicopter ride. He gave Perry a love note apparently to distract her as he pulled the ring box out of his pocket, and the champagne was splashing a bit, but overall, it was "really sweet," Perry said. The night only got better when, upon landing, Bloom had arranged for 30 friends and family to wait for them to celebrate their engagement.
Youtube
Lee Loechler and Sthuthi David
Lee's proposal of January 2020 made them celebrities in a news cycle when he took Sthuthi, his high school girlfriend, to a screening of Sleeping Beauty (in collusion with Sthuthi's mother), and the photo of Prince Phillip waking Aurora from her damn dream with a kiss was edited to look like cartoon versions of Lee and Sthuthi, courtesy of illustrator Kayla Coombs. And then his cartoon was made as if he was throwing Lee the ring to give it to his beloved and urging him to do so.
"I was expecting the proposal at this time, so I knew that she had to be very smart if she wanted to give him a good surprise, because she is very smart, with no pun intended, and you know she is a doctor, so she is very smart, very cerebral,quot; Lee said to E! The news after the video of his carefully planned plan went viral.
How good that Sthuthi is a cardiologist because … he is still our heart!
If you have performance anxiety just thinking about it, remember, not all gestures have to be great in renting a stadium, even on a normal day.
Rather, it is about telling that special person that you are in it in the long run, at the altar and beyond.
