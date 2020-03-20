These incredibly thoughtful celebrity proposals will warm your heart

The traditional wedding season may be in limbo (although not for this New Orleans couple), but March 20 is still National Proposition Day, and if there ever was a time to tell someone important (who you're really ready to get married) that you're I would like to make your relationship a situation forever: it is now.

And even if not, celebrating all the love in the world is never a bad idea.

%MINIFYHTML336d254ea5ca924028dfc54e7d648fb311% %MINIFYHTML336d254ea5ca924028dfc54e7d648fb312%

Because when the world is scary, that's one more reason to remember the kindness, generosity and romance that manifests itself every day, in gestures big and small, and when it comes to some marriage proposals carried out by the wealthy , famous and impressive. Creative, gestures can get quite big.