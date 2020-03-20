There is no COVID-19 vaccine. Don't fall for scams. – BGR

Scammers are calling or texting people, offering COVID-19 vaccine bookings in exchange for credit card details and social security numbers.

There is no coronavirus vaccine, although many countries have it in development.

There is also no specific treatment with COVID-19, despite the fact that some existing drugs have shown promise in some patients.

Several countries are working to accelerate the application of a COVID-19 vaccine that could prevent the spread of the disease, assuming that the virus does not mutate when the vaccine is ready. However, the vaccine will not be available until next year, according to most estimates, as these new drugs will have to go through the same regulatory hurdles as any other type of vaccine, no matter how dire the situation is.

Trials and studies will need to be conducted to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of vaccines before they are available to the general public. In other words, hang up immediately if someone calls you promising immediate access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Police from the Daly City Police Department, as well as the Sheriff's Department in Lucas Country, Ohio, issued warnings about the new scam on social media:

New scam: People claim to be from CDC's offer to allow people to "book a COVID-19 vaccine,quot; with a credit card and / or social security number. There is no vaccine reservation program, and the CDC does not offer anything like that. Don't fall prey! – Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) March 17, 2020

Apparently, people are calling to make reservations for a vaccine in exchange for a credit card or a social security number. As a general rule, you should hang up immediately as soon as someone asks for such details over the phone, especially if you are not the initiator of the call. Giving those details to scammers can cost you a lot, especially when it comes to sharing your social security number.

As soon as a vaccine is ready, and we have already covered some of the efforts that are underway, the authorities will announce it. Your best place to seek guidance is on the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), which will be among the first regulatory agencies to deliver these updates to the public.

While we're at it, there is no magic drug that works for the coronavirus right now, no matter what you hear on social media. However, doctors in several countries have used drugs intended to treat other diseases with promising results. Examples include Umifenovir (Arbidol), Favipiravir (Avigan), Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), Remdesivir, Losartan, as well as specific HIV medications. These drugs are not even part of the same family. Some are antivirals, one is for malaria, one treats high blood pressure, and one was developed to fight Ebola.

In each case, there is insufficient data, and further testing will be required before governments around the world introduce any anti-COVID-19 therapy, including any of the above medications, or any combination thereof. Pharmaceutical giants are also working on new therapies for this particular coronavirus, but it may be years before any of those drugs are approved.

Your body's immune system will fight the infection and, in most cases, beat the virus. You should isolate yourself if you have symptoms (fever, cough, and shortness of breath), and talk to your doctor about the appropriate course of treatment.

As for scammers trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, report them to the authorities and be sure to block those numbers in the process. The same goes for any email campaign that may target you. Move them to spam and wait for official news from the authorities about the treatment and the COVID-19 vaccines.

