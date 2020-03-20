The world golf ranking will stop during the coronavirus pandemic | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML759c4cb8625d226179888fc455d79e7f11% %MINIFYHTML759c4cb8625d226179888fc455d79e7f12%





Rory McIlroy will remain world number one until golf resumes

%MINIFYHTML759c4cb8625d226179888fc455d79e7f13% %MINIFYHTML759c4cb8625d226179888fc455d79e7f14%

Golf's world ranking has been frozen indefinitely, with the current ranking in both men's and women's games, until further notice.

%MINIFYHTML759c4cb8625d226179888fc455d79e7f15% %MINIFYHTML759c4cb8625d226179888fc455d79e7f16% Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

A joint statement from the Official World Golf Ranking and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking confirmed that both sets of ratings would be paused due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read: "The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking (WWGR) will be halted until further notice with professional golf currently inactive due to the global threat posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jon Rahm is McIlroy's closest challenger at the top of the leaderboard

"The OWGR and WWGR Boards of Directors have decided that the ratings will be frozen in Week 11 (the week ending March 15-16, 2020) and will continue to monitor the impact of the Coronavirus COVID-19.

"An announcement will be made in due course about the resumption of each respective classification."

Coronavirus: how golf has affected A look at the latest list of tournaments postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.

Rory McIlroy currently tops the men's world rankings after posting the first five finals in his last seven world starts, with Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson completing the top five.

Fifteen-time world champion Tiger Woods, the player who spent more time at the world number 1 than any other player in history, currently ranks 11th, while Tyrrell Hatton, the winner of the last PGA Tour event before the golf stoppage, is on a run. high 21

Tiger Woods had been scheduled to defend his Master's degree in April, which has been postponed.

Jin Young Ko of Korea leads the women's standings ahead of Nelly Korda and Sung Hyun Park of the United States, with Nasa Hataoka and Danielle Kang on the list.

World number 15 Carlota Ciganda is the highest ranked European player in the women's game, with world number 25 Charley Hull leading the British interest ahead of Bronte Law (34) and Georgia Hall (39).