The winter storm roars in Colorado on the first day of spring in blizzard conditions on the eastern plains.

A winter storm, with blizzard conditions on the eastern plains, roared through Colorado on Thursday, the first day of springs, shutting long stretches of major highways and causing more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport.

West of Denver, in the foothills of Jefferson County, the storm threw more than 15 inches of snow into the Genesee area at 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Interstate 70 closed in both directions Thursday afternoon in the Genesee area, near the Lookout Mountain interchange, due to adverse weather and multiple car accidents. A multi-vehicle accident on the highway included seven vehicles, said Trooper Master Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol. There were several other accidents, around 3 p.m., along with vehicles that slid off the road in the area. The stretch of road reopened in approximately two hours and there were no reports of injuries.

Nederland had 22 inches of snow at 5:30 p.m., according to the weather service. Longmont and Loveland had approximately 3 inches of snow at the end of the day.

East of Denver, I-70 was closed in both directions from Airpark Road to Burlington due to blizzard conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Winds on the eastern plains blew in at more than 50 mph as the snow fell, reducing visibility and causing deep wind-driven snow accumulations. Interstate 76 was closed in both directions from Lochbuie to the Nebraska state line.

The highway department and state patrol urged drivers to stay off the roads and stay home if possible. In the mountains, the Summit County Office of Emergency Management, around 4:30 p.m., asked drivers to "stay off the road unless absolutely necessary."

At Denver International Airport, 1,086 flights were canceled as of 7 p.m., according to flightaware.com. Southwest Airlines had canceled most of the flights: 358. "The cancellations are 100% caused by the storm," said Ro Hawthorne, a Southwest spokesperson. Snow accumulation at the airport was 7.8 inches at 6:20 p.m.

Most of the eastern plains, north of I-70, were under a snowstorm warning Thursday, according to the weather service. The Front Range, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, including Denver, was under a winter storm warning.

Denver's high temperature on Thursday was 41 degrees at midnight. At 6 pm. Thursday's temperature in Denver was 29 degrees with light snow and fog, according to the weather service. On Friday, the overcast skies over the city have a 40 percent chance of snow, after 1 p.m., and the high temperature will reach 35 degrees. New snow accumulation in Denver on Friday should be less than an inch. The weekend should be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-1950s.

Staff writer Kirk Mitchell contributed to this report.