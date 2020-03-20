The Weeknd fans thank Bella Hadid for being muse of her new album

Instagram

Weeknd himself has confirmed that & # 39; After Hours & # 39; It is about the pain of anguish, as he insinuates in a new interview that he faces his pain when staying home and making music.

Weekend He fans fans with his new album, "After Hours," which was released on Friday, March 20. The new set saw Abel Tesfaye, the singer's real name, enthusiastically singing about the post-relationship on various songs, leading fans to think he was referring to his ex Bella Hadid.

In a song titled "Escape From L.A.", Abel sings, "She has chrome hearts hanging from her neck." Many believed that it was Bella and the same brands of street clothes with which the model has made multiple collaborations.

Also, Abel seemed to hint at their heated moment when they were having sex in a studio. "He closed the door and then locked it / For me, for me / We had sex in the studio / No one entered," said the letter.

After listening to the new album, a fan tweeted, "Damn, I can feel Abel's pain. This is 100% an album for Bella Hadid." Echoing the theory, another fan said, "Escape from LA is inspired by Bella Hadid … Chrome hearts ????? Oh yes, Abel, we know you love her."

Others believed that the Canadian star blew Bella's laugh in a song titled "Snowchild". "Is that Bella's laugh at Snowchild? Hahaha, my son is in love," wrote one fan.

Weeknd himself has confirmed that "After Hours" is about the pain of a broken heart. Sharing his way of coping with his pain, the hit creator of "Starboy" told CR Men before the album's release: "I don't like going out of my house much. It's a gift and a curse, but it helps me lend all attention. " to my work ".

"Even when I'm not working, I'm always working in some way. I guess it distracts from loneliness," he added. "I feel confident where I am taking this [new] record. There is also a very committed vision and character, and I can explore a different side of myself that my fans have never seen."

Referring to how people interpret his music, The Weeknd shared: "I try not to read too many reviews, especially if it's negative, but I never did 'My Dear Melancholy' with the intention of fucking telling anyone. It was just how I felt at the time. The sound environment felt appropriate for how I wanted to tell that story. I feel like I have sonic ADD, and I can't limit myself to just one sound, and I feel it irritates listeners a lot, but that's how my mind works "