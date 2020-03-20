The Weeknd dedicates album number one to a fallen fan

The number one fan of the Weeknd known online as XO Podcasts sadly passed away a day before the release of the artists most successful album thus far. After uncovering the heartbreaking news, The Weeknd has dedicated After Hours to the fan.

XO Podcasts has been a staple in The Weeknd fan base for years. He often spoke all of XO and even remixed some of his idol's songs.

Her love for Abel did not go unnoticed. The two would interact through social networks.

It is unknown how XO Podcasts, or Lance, passed away, but their last retweet was just a day before the album was released.

A close friend of Lance tweeted: mental Mental illness and addiction are a motherfucker. I wanted to save him so incredibly wrong. He always talked about how Abel had saved him from so many dark places … Lance had a genuine respect for Abel, it literally breaks my heart that he passed away the same week that After Hours will be out. "

Weeknd himself found out about the viral tweet and sent a message that said: ‘RIP LANCE, also known as XOPODCAST. you were one of the true original pillars of my XO fan base. I can't believe I'm hearing about this today. I'm dedicating After Hours to you, my friend. "

RIP LANCE aka XOPODCAST. you were one of the true original pillars of my XO fan base. I can't believe I'm hearing about this today. I dedicate you After Hours, my friend. – The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 19, 2020

Before the release of After Hours, it broke the record for most pre-saved on Apple Music.

At midnight, the singer released his album which became number one on iTunes in just seven minutes.

It also occupied most of the trending spots throughout the night and through Friday with fans tweeting about the songs.

Many people are in the process of deciphering their lyrics and it seems like most are talking about their on and off relationship with Bella Hadid.

With the traction it has been gaining, it is obvious that it will take Billboard's number one spot. A beautiful thing for Lance. RIP.



