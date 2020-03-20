The US tax filing date. USA It has been modified from April 15 to July 15 (update)

As the world continues to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus, the US filing date has been announced. USA It has been delayed once again.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new tax date and said, "By order of Donald Trump, we are going to move Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time. to present and make payments without interest or fines. "

He continued, "I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get their money."

Before the new deadline given, we previously reported that those who have been significantly affected by the virus would not have to submit their application before the April 15 deadline.

According to NBC NewsMnuchin announced that taxpayers could delay paying up to $ 1 million in tax payments, while corporations could defer paying up to $ 10 million. He added that those individuals and corporations would not have to worry about paying interest or penalties during that time period.

The filing delay is reportedly an attempt to keep $ 300 billion in the economy as people try to deal with the unexpected financial burdens the coronavirus has caused.

As we mentioned earlier, House Democrats informed the IRS that they were very concerned that Americans might need more time to file their taxes because IRS officials and tax preparers may not be as available to help due to the outbreak. of coronavirus becoming more widespread.

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/tax-day-postponed-until-july-15-mnuchin-says-n1164811

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94