The United States and Mexico will stop border travel to control the coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic news

Mexico and the United States have announced plans to dramatically limit travel across their busy shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Friday The two governments agreed to ban recreational and tourist travel, similar to restrictions established earlier this week along the border between the United States and Canada.

Trump said actions with the country's North American partners "will save countless lives."

People will not be prohibited from traveling for work or other essential activities and commercial traffic will not stop, Ebrard said.

"Everyone else is not expected to have difficulties," he said. "We are not talking about closing it."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the restrictions would take effect at midnight on Friday.

The United States, Mexico and Canada have also drawn up a new agreement to immediately return some people trying to illegally cross the borders, authorities said.

By excluding commercial traffic from the ban, the two governments substantially softened the economic effects. Fewer Americans are also heading south due to a state order to stay home in California and a State Department warning advising Americans not to travel abroad.

Still, the restrictions are a significant development along the world's most crossed border.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, told reporters at the White House that the restrictions were aimed at eliminating non-essential travel across that border.

The foreigner from mexico Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaking during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico (File: Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

"We want to make sure that the cargo continues, the commerce continues, health workers can cross that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things must stop during this crisis," he said.

US Customs and Border Protection Officials. USA Business leaders briefed Thursday on plans to ban Not essensial Travel to and from Mexico, said Paola Ávila, president of the Border Trade Alliance, a business group.

US officials provided a long list of "essential,quot; workers who would not be affected when going to and from their jobs, including farm workers, restaurant and supermarket employees and bus drivers, Avila said. Mexico was preparing similar restrictions for visitors from the United States.

Keeping the flow of trade, as agreed by the United States and Canada, contains the economic damage. Mexico is the United States' largest trading partner, just ahead of Canada. The United States represents about 75 percent of Mexican exports, including automobiles, computers, and medical devices.

While stopping the trips of students, shoppers, families, and many workers would be a severe blow to border economies, the impact has already been felt.

The State Department issued a new travel alert Thursday urging Americans not to go abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad, unless they plan to stay abroad. California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay home, restricting non-essential movements.

"People don't cross anyway," said Avila, who is also vice president of international affairs for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. "This is the right thing to do. If you don't have to cross, don't do it."

The United States has also been considering whether to immediately return to Mexico anyone who crosses the border illegally, including asylum seekers. Trump said Wednesday that he planned to announce that measure "very soon," based on a law that says he can deny people entry or deny the charge if the US Surgeon General. USA Determines that there is a "serious danger,quot; of contracting a disease communicable to the United States.