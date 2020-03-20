The UK libel suit for Johnny Depp was suspended due to the coronavirus quarantine

Johnny Depp has been involved in a brutal legal dispute with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, primarily over the op-ed piece he wrote in The Washington Post, in which he indirectly claimed that Depp was extraordinarily abusive and violent towards her.

While public perception has seemingly changed since the reports first came out in the midst of their 2017 divorce, Johnny's battle with another entity, The Sun, has continued, until now. Page Six claims that the actor's lawsuit against The Sun was suspended for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19.

Depp is currently taking the newspaper company News Group Newspapers and CEO Dan Wooton on trial for a 2018 article that accused him of being abusive and violent towards his ex-wife.

The trial was supposed to start Monday at the High Court in London, with Heard and Depp showing up to present evidence. Andrew Nicol said on Friday, however, that he and the court decided it was best to postpone the date for now.

According to the judge, two of Depp's legal advisers had to isolate themselves on account of the virus, and emphasized that it was also possible that other people involved would be affected by COVID-19. In a preliminary hearing this week, Depp's lawyer Jennifer Afia said the actor was currently in a "remote location,quot; in southern France.

He added that it was not possible for Depp to leave due to the closure at several airports and the restriction of travel between European nations.

Adam Wolanski, the newspaper's legal representative, had another claim to make. He said Depp was simply withdrawing from the case because he was a "coward,quot; and knew he was not going to beat them in a court of law.

Wolanski claimed that although the pandemic was ongoing, Amber was willing to take a plane from Los Angeles to London, or at least make a video communication call. As fans of the former couple know, Depp and Heard met in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary. They were married four years later, but divorced in 2017.



