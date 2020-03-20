The stars come out in support of Janata's curfew, all set for Sunday

The coronavirus outbreak has made several people understand the importance of social distancing and why it is the need of the hour. Be it movie theaters, shopping malls, various restaurants or offices, most of them have been closed only to contain the spread of the virus. Many well-known people have caught the coronavirus apart from the general public that has been badly affected by the outbreak. Tom Hanks, Indira Varma, Kanika Kapoor and many other celebrities have already tested positive. Taking all this into account and the intensity with which the virus is spreading, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the Janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020.

He has asked everyone in the country to stay home and not move for any reason that day. Supporting their initiative to curb the virus, many celebrities have come out to support the movement. Stars like Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Parineeti Chopra, and many others turned to social media to show their support. Take a look at all his posts below.

