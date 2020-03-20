The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39; Bobby Lytes encourages Lil Nas X to create an account on OnlyFans

%MINIFYHTML0864b15b6280d3e53f3eb8e110295ddd11% %MINIFYHTML0864b15b6280d3e53f3eb8e110295ddd12%

Instagram

His comment once again leads to the & # 39; Love and Hip Hop star: Hollywood & # 39; to a hot water when an Instagram user tells him to 'put that obsessed energy into some music'.

Up News Info –

Lil Nas XThe recent Twitter post is laughing at everyone. The "Old Town Road" rapper turned to the blue bird to innocently ask his followers about OnlyFans, an app that requires people to pay for them to get content from creators, mostly classifieds.

On Thursday March 19, the rapper wrote: "Are fans only a place where you can interact only with your true fans? I would like to create one too." Although it remains to be seen if he was trying to be funny or not or if he was really asking, the tweet amused fans.

%MINIFYHTML0864b15b6280d3e53f3eb8e110295ddd13% %MINIFYHTML0864b15b6280d3e53f3eb8e110295ddd14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML0864b15b6280d3e53f3eb8e110295ddd15% %MINIFYHTML0864b15b6280d3e53f3eb8e110295ddd16%

"Who's going to tell him?" a fan replied to Nas's post. Another fan artfully replied, "Yes, that's exactly what it is, give us an INTIMATE look!" Nas hasn't created one yet, but people were already excited. "When you make me drop the link," one person pleaded. "Just let me know when you have one ready for me to upload," repeated another fan.

Among those who reacted to Nas OnlyFans' tweet was "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"star Bobby lytes. The television star, who has been expressing his admiration for the musician, wrote on Instagram: "Aite. Play with me Montero !!"

Upon learning of his comment, fans were quickly approaching him. "You are still chasing this Kid," said one user, who didn't seem very happy. Another fan suggested that Bobby "put that obsessed energy into some music," while someone told him to "quit."

This is not the first time that Bobby has been criticized for his "obsession" with Nas that many considered creepy. "Lmaoooo lil Nas X probably secretly fears Bobby right now," said one at the time. Another wrote, "He's so thirsty and that's not cute," and someone else suggested that hit creator "Rodeo" get a restraining order against Bobby.

But Bobby didn't apologize for coveting Nas. After The Shade Room republished his post with a caption, "BobbyLytes is not going to give up on #Lil Nas X," he replied, "I'm not. So everyone can go back TF !!" He also applauded those who criticized him for his thirsty comment on Nas's photo, writing: "All of these people in the comments were so concerned about what Lil Nas wants, everyone in the comments thinks they know my man, BACK TF BACK! !! "