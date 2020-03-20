The Sam Gores Institutes of Paradigm Widespread "Temporary Layoffs" – Deadline

The Coronavirus crisis has affected talent agencies. Sources tell Deadline that Paradigm chief Sam Gores held a conference call this morning to tell employees that there will be massive temporary layoffs on the order of 100 or more. There are 700 employees at the agency. We have heard that the number can be much higher and that most employees are affected.

We heard that the call was emotional, and the staff was told that every effort will be made to help people affected by health insurance and whatnot. And the hope is that when the world is no longer blocked, people will find a place in the agency sometime soon.

Paradigm in the past two years has been courted by UTA and CAA, for more than $ 200 million we hear, mainly due to its burgeoning musical touring arm. But any agency that relies on live events is seeing their revenues slow, and we're hearing that tough conversations are taking place at other agencies as well to figure out how to get through the difficult period ahead. Expecting clarity about what happened at Paradigm, but it has obviously rocked the agency.

The layoffs have not yet taken place; the call was to tell the staff there that he was approaching. But there are already people who call to find a place. It is a terrible time to try to find another job right now.

If contracts are violated, those agents may land elsewhere. Some of this is about what happens when misery ends and agencies recover.

The Up News Info wrote earlier this week about the problems facing companies relying on live events, from Live to AMC to WME, Endeavor, which are heavily leveraged in debt. It is surprising to see how quickly this has come home to rest.