The Rise of Gru & # 39; will have a new release date after the coronavirus crisis delays its completion

The heads of Universal Pictures and Illumination Animation have been forced to put "Minions: The Rise of Gru"on hold after the French Illumination base was closed due to the national closure, and now the Steve Carell the movie will no longer be finished on time.

Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, shares a statement: "In response to the gravity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision, we will abide by the guidelines of the French Government and doing everything do what we can to slow the spread of the virus while caring for our artists and their families. "

"This means that we won't be able to finish 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July," he continues.

"While we all grapple with the magnitude of this crisis, we must put the safety and security of our employees above all else. We hope to find a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."

The animated film, part of the "My favorite villain"The franchise is the last major universal project to be affected by the coronavirus crisis."F9"the ninth installment of the"Fast and Furious"series of films, has been surpassed until 2021, while"Trolls World Tour"It will launch in home entertainment services on April 10, the same day that the previously scheduled big screen was released, as the chaos of COVID-19 forces the closure of movie theaters and other public places around the world.

Other pandemic-delayed movie releases include the James Bond movie "No time to die","Black widow", the "Peter Rabbit" continuation, "Mulan"Y"A quiet place: part II"