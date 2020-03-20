The pandemic that devastated Canada and its lessons for today

To find out what the previous pandemic can tell us about today's crisis, I spoke with Mark Humphries, historian and director of the Laurier Center for Military, Strategic and Disarmament Studies at Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario. Professor Humphries' books include "The Last Plague: The Spanish Flu and Public Health Policy in Canada,quot;. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Most people believe that the Spanish flu was transmitted across Canada by troops who returned from fighting in Europe during the First World War. Is this how it happened?

%MINIFYHTML996a683bca5fa661e44b83168337536111% %MINIFYHTML996a683bca5fa661e44b83168337536112%

There is a popular perception that because we know that the war ends in November 1918, that means that somehow things are getting worse. But the reality is that the war effort actually peaks in the fall of 1918. That includes expanding Canada's war effort to create a force to go to Siberia to fight the Bolsheviks. They mobilized people across the country and that is what is responsible for how the flu spread across the country.

Inevitably, it would have crossed the country no matter what, and it probably would have happened over a period of several weeks instead of just a week. It's just that we can trace the spread in many local communities to those soldiers.

How quickly was the seriousness of the situation recognized?

At this point, public health officials were highly experienced in monitoring infectious diseases. And in many ways, what stands out about the Spanish flu is the little concern it caused in professional circles. He was treated as one of many different public health problems. And that, to me, is always the most remarkable thing when you look back on 1918.

The reason was that in 1918 he was much more likely to die of an infectious disease than today. Overall, we had dozens of major infectious diseases that were constantly circulating in communities. And if you think about war, by the fall of 1918 it had resulted in approximately 45,000 Canadian deaths at the time.

Why was the Spanish flu so lethal?

Nineteen eighteen was a very different time than today. Tuberculosis was rampant. The world ran on coal in people's houses, as well as in the industry, and there were no scrubbers or anything like that in the chimneys. The baseline in terms of the everyday health of most working class people was much lower. You're dealing with a world where you still had a lot of children who developed rickets and other things like that.

So it combines all of those things together, combined with overcrowding to a degree that is unimaginable today, and creates the perfect environment for a severe respiratory pathogen like the 1918 flu to pass through the population.