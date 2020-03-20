The Olympic flame arrives in Japan before the Tokyo 2020 Games | Olympic Games News

















2:09



The Olympic flame arrived in Japan from Greece in a reduced ceremony on Friday amid growing doubts that the Tokyo Games could go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flame had traveled from Greece, where the official lighting ceremony was restricted to invited officials and journalists. Normally, thousands of people would have seen the ceremony in the old Olympia stadium.

A four-month torch relay will now begin, although that could also be affected by the outbreak.

The torch relay in Greece was halted during its second day and was not resumed due to large crowds. Japanese officials have called for people to be restricted, warning that the relay could be stopped or delayed if they are not.

"For the first time in 56 years, the Olympic torch is heading to Tokyo and I hope that the Olympic torch will illuminate the path of hope for many people," said Organizing Committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori.

"We will work closely with the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government," he said. "And in accordance with the advice of the World Health Organization, we will ensure safe play."

Some athletes, such as Britain's five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft, believe that suspending this year's Tokyo Games "could be the best news,quot; for athletes.

But the organizers of the Olympic Games maintain that they will open on July 24.