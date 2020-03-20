The nesting storks signal the arrival of spring | News

Billions of birds are on the march.

Many species chase sunlight, and therefore food sources, according to the apparent movement of the sun, north and south of the equator.

The arrival and departure of bird species often symbolize a change in the season, a hint that there may be better weather around the corner, or that winter is on the way.

At 03:39 GMT on Friday, the Sun passed over the celestial equator. Around this day, everywhere on the planet there are equal hours of darkness and natural light.

In Poland, that event coincides with the arrival of thousands of storks. A quarter of the world population of white storks, around 50,000 birds, choose Poland as their nesting site.

Poles, at least those who live in the countryside, consider the bird to be a sign of luck and to protect houses from fire and lightning. Many people build frames on the roofs of their houses to help birds build their nests.

In Germanic and Greek culture, the stork is seen as a symbol of a mother's love.

Storks generally remain until September, heading south at the time of the autumn equinox, towards the savannah of Kenya and Uganda, south to the Cape province of South Africa.