The MixtapE! Presents: Adam Lambert on New Music and Staying Positive

This is not exactly how Adam Lambert He wanted to share his new album with the world.

%MINIFYHTMLd95c17f3deabfee990e10b083844c74e11% %MINIFYHTMLd95c17f3deabfee990e10b083844c74e12%

With a release date of Friday, March 20 scheduled for Velvet, the American idol Alum's fourth studio album, a full promotional plan was launched. And then, the world stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic and the growing need for social distancing.

"I've been able to reflect on the past few busy months," Lambert told E! News exclusively about the last few days leading up to the big release, "but obviously I'd rather go out. I was scheduled to be in New York for the album release and then London, so it's rippling I can't be.

He continued, "But what can you do? We have to stay positive and I feel like the music world is doing the best it can to make sure we're doing it!"

With Velvet now that fans are lost, Lambert is certainly doing his part.