The MixtapE! Presents: Adam Lambert on New Music and Staying Positive

Scott Dudelson / Getty Images
This is not exactly how Adam Lambert He wanted to share his new album with the world.
With a release date of Friday, March 20 scheduled for Velvet, the American idol Alum's fourth studio album, a full promotional plan was launched. And then, the world stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic and the growing need for social distancing.
"I've been able to reflect on the past few busy months," Lambert told E! News exclusively about the last few days leading up to the big release, "but obviously I'd rather go out. I was scheduled to be in New York for the album release and then London, so it's rippling I can't be.
He continued, "But what can you do? We have to stay positive and I feel like the music world is doing the best it can to make sure we're doing it!"
With Velvet now that fans are lost, Lambert is certainly doing his part.
After sparking their new sound last fall with the release of Velvet: side A EP, which included six tracks that would eventually be included on the LP, Queen's leader's first full-length album in nearly five years is finally here, heavily influenced by the sounds of the late-nightclub and glam-rock 70s and early. 80 and even with an appearance by the legendary guitarist Chic Nile rogers in the simple protagonist "Roses,quot;.
"I extract a very varied musical taste and of course Queen inspires me too," Lambert told us about the inspiration behind the new sound. "His music is timeless. Lyrically, just my life. My life and how the last years have been both in love and in pain."
As for why he found himself so in love with the specific sounds of past eras, he explained: "I think exactly how it feels. The rhythm that's there. It's also very varied, it can feel smooth and sexy, but it also has a good riff rock! The music of the 70s and 80s has a lot to do, sonically, to choose from, which I love. "
Lambert's approach to writing and recording music has come a long way since he released his first album, For your entertainment, more than a decade ago. "I learned to be who I am," he told us. "I mean, I've always known who I am, but I've learned not to worry about what the charts are doing or what's popular 'right now'. I make music that I like according to me influences. If people love it, great, but I'm finally at the point where I make music because I love what I do and just that. "
He's ready to have the album and eventually have the opportunity to present the new material live to his fans. For now, though, just hope it makes listeners feel something during this unique period in our history. "Whether it be joy, comfort … I hope it prepares you to dance and have a good time," he explained. "We all need that right now!"
To any fan looking for words of encouragement right now, Lambert had this to share: "Stay inspired. Stay creative! Let's spend this time appreciating the little things!"
And of course transmit Velvet, Available now.
%MINIFYHTMLd95c17f3deabfee990e10b083844c74e13%