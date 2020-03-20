The MixtapE! Features The Weeknd, Kelsea Ballerini, and more new music

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

%MINIFYHTMLf66214b2e32493ff7c0fd9fef008968b11% %MINIFYHTMLf66214b2e32493ff7c0fd9fef008968b12%

Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of listening goodies. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)

As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

In unique and uncertain times like these, where social distancing has become a necessity, music feels more important than ever, right? It has the power to calm us, to give us a sense of connection amidst feelings of increasing isolation. It can bring a smile to our face, give us the urge to stand up and shake it, or even remind us that we are not the only ones who feel the things we feel, dark as they are.

With that in mind, here are the songs released this week that have moved us on one or the other. Let them do the same for you.