The MixtapE! Features The Weeknd, Kelsea Ballerini, and more new music

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of listening goodies. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, to be honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
In unique and uncertain times like these, where social distancing has become a necessity, music feels more important than ever, right? It has the power to calm us, to give us a sense of connection amidst feelings of increasing isolation. It can bring a smile to our face, give us the urge to stand up and shake it, or even remind us that we are not the only ones who feel the things we feel, dark as they are.
With that in mind, here are the songs released this week that have moved us on one or the other. Let them do the same for you.
Weekend – "Too late,quot;: Abel really did the damn thing After hours, his fourth studio album, released today. The album is a wild and sensual walk through the emotions of a life lived at dawn. While all the bad mood is worth it, if you're looking for an entry point, start with this song written and produced with frequent contributors DaHeala Y Illangelo and with the magic touch of super producer Ricky reed (Lizzo) Every time we hear that rhythm drop, it sends us absolutely.
Kelsea Ballerini Y Halsey – "the other girl,quot;: days before the premiere of her episode of CMT Crossroads On Wednesday, March 25, the country star and the pop princess unveiled this excellent halftime duet, featured on Ballerini's new album, Kelsea. Instead of fighting over their shared man, "The Boy Is Mine,quot; style, the song discovers the two of them wondering who the "other woman,quot; is in their messy love triangle. And by the sound of things, it could be both.
Conan Gray – "Wish You Were Sober,quot;: In this featured song from the highly anticipated debut album by emerging pop star Kid krowNow Cone takes us all back to our college days and to those confused people who could only show affection when they were heading for a drunken blackout. Between the confessional lyrics and the excellent alternative pop production, she more than lives up to our appointment as one of the 15 future pop stars you need to know now. Let's do it.
dvsn With. Snoh Aalegra – "Between Us,quot;: In this latest sample from the Canadian R,amp;B duo's third studio album, A muse in her feelings (Due April 17), they have partnered with the Persian-Swedish singer to create a sensual part-time steam that will have him in his feelings. Keep this in mind for when social distancing is over and you and that special someone can get closer once again.
Genius perfume – "On The Floor,quot;: on the second single from their upcoming fifth studio album, Turn my heart on right away (Due May 15), the queer artist brings to life the maddening and fantastic way a lover can take on a life of their own. Between this and the excellent lead single "Describe,quot;, the LP is shaping up to be something really special.
Adam Lambert – "Velvet,quot;: "Whether it's joy, comfort … I hope it prepares you to dance and have a good time." That is what Lambert said to E! News that he hoped his new album, released today, would inspire listeners. And in this wonderful title and throughout the 13-track LP, he has accomplished exactly that. The sound of the disco kissed in the late 70s and early 80s fits his voice as flawless as a sequined glove. Turn this on out loud.
Nothing but thieves – "Is Everybody Going Crazy?": The English alternative rock band begins its third album era with this lousy taciturn who couldn't feel more opportune. As lead vocalist Conor Mason marveling at an increasingly dystopian world that has left him increasingly isolated, he wonders what we are wondering: does anyone else feel as tied up as me? Finally, he comes to the truth that we are all learning these days: "In this restless and disfigured place, we only have each other."
Holly Humberstone – "Fall asleep on the wheel,quot;: In her second intimate single, the rising star of the United Kingdom reveals her soul with a series of confessional letters that paint her as perhaps the villain in a relationship that is crumbling because of she. "It should be your ray of light," he sings on a powered piano and a synthesizer production. "But that's not me." Oof An exceptionally brave release from an artist worthy of your attention.
Arlissa – "Healing,quot;: The first release of the new year by the British singer and songwriter is an exciting and fascinating success. From the production of heavy strings to a powerful voice reminiscent of Leona LewisThere's a lot to get excited about here. Consider us officially excited for The broken heart, their next debut album.
Lauren Jauregui Y Tainy – "Slow,quot;: After making waves with "Nada,quot; last month, the former Fifth Harmony singer teams up with the Puerto Rican producer again for this very sensual bilingual bop. "I had planned to give you this first taste of what is to come for some time," he said of the track timing. "There really was no way that any of us could have prepared for what is happening right now, so I hope you receive 'Slow' with as much grace and love as expected. I hope dancing helps your spirit to feel joy. "
Bonus Tracks:
Wallow – "OK,quot;: 13 reasons why star Dylan Minnette And his band's new song was written about seeking stability in a relationship, but the song's main hook "Can we get up and try to feel good again?" it has certainly taken on a whole new meaning.
Melanie C – "Who I Am,quot;: the ancient Sporty Spice faces all her past beings in a search for self-acceptance in this cathartic bop.
Isaac Dunbar – "scorton & # 39; s creek,quot;: The pre-normal talented young queer, who is 17, grabs your heart and squeezes you hard with this exciting song about young and confusing love.
Avalanches With. Cuomo rivers Y Siifu pink – "Running Red Lights,quot;: EDM's Australian outfit team with Weezer frontman and prolific chameleonic musician for a dreamy, if slightly melancholic song.
TOKiMONSTA With. Sunni colon – "Phases,quot;: on this featured track from the new DJ album Night Oasis, she teams up with Los Angeles-based singer-songwriters to combine her soulful voice with a laid-back, happy production perfect for unwinding in these uncertain times.
Happy listening!
