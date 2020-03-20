The great iPhone 12 leak includes the best news we've heard so far: BGR

Apple iPhone 12 launch can't be delayed by coronavirus according to new report by BloombergAnd that's probably the best possible news we could have heard.

If everything goes according to plan, mass production of the iPhone 12 will begin in May.

The biggest selling points on Apple's new iPhone models will be a great redesign and support for 5G.

With the coronavirus spilling over to the entire world, there have been a handful of reports claiming that Apple's iPhone 12, which is set to be the first iPhone with 5G support, will be delayed a bit. At this point, analyst Jon Prosser took to Twitter yesterday and said the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed until November.

In light of that, a more optimistic report from Bloomberg He claims that Apple's iPhone 12 line is still scheduled, and at best it can't be delayed since mass production isn't even scheduled to start until May. In other words, if the countries that host Apple's supply chain can control the coronavirus in the next 4-6 weeks, there is a chance that iPhone 12 production won't skip the pace and hit stores next September. .

While most of Apple's supply chain resides in China, Apple sources iPhone components from a variety of countries in Europe and Asia. In turn, all it takes is a single drawback within the supply chain to stop production.

As an excellent example, Bloomberg notes that there has been a "new round of supplier factory closings imposed by Malaysia,quot;. Meanwhile, Apple sources components from other countries that have also been affected by the coronavirus, a list that includes but is not limited to Italy, Germany, and the United States.

The report adds:

A person working in Apple's supply chain said that not all operations are moving at normal speed because the flow of components to assemble is still slow. The person added that it will take another month or more for parts to constantly move through the system.

Given that mass production on the iPhone 12 will begin in May, the next few weeks should provide us with more precise information on whether or not Apple will be able to launch the iPhone 12 in time.

As for what we can expect from the iPhone 12 when it finally hits stores, 5G support will undoubtedly be the device's key selling point. On top of that, the device will feature an A14 processor which will reportedly be manufactured by TSMC in a 5nm process and will provide impressive performance gains compared to last year's A13.

The scope of Apple's iPhone 12 line will be impressive, and will reportedly feature four devices, including an entry-level device with a 5.4-inch OLED screen, two 6.1-inch devices that will be distinguished by the inclusion of a triple 3D camera scheme with a time-of-flight sensor on the back of the high-end model and a gigantic iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch OLED screen.

As for the aforementioned 3D camera, Fast company A few days ago it shed some light on what that will bring to the table.

The camera, actually a laser, a sensor, and a software system, emits light to measure the distance between the phone and various objects and surfaces in front of it. This detailed depth information will enable new photo and video effects as well as better augmented reality experiences. IPhone engineers have been working on the rear-facing or "world-facing,quot; 3D camera for at least two years. It's been on a short list of possible feature additions for new iPhones, but until this year it hasn't made the cut. In truth, Apple may decide to reject it this year as well. For now, though, it's in the design, which we hope to see for the first time this fall (if the coronavirus doesn't get in the way of Apple's plans).

Other rumored iPhone 12 features include more RAM and better battery life.